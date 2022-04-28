Suspect Arrested In Connection With Bethany Apartment Shooting

Officers said a suspect connected to an apartment shooting in Bethany is now in custody.
The city's police and fire departments were called to a shooting Thursday morning at the Western Oaks Apartments near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
Related: Bethany Authorities Responding To Reported Shooting
Bethany Police Chief J.D. Reid identified the suspect as 19-year-old Takaree Jones. Jones was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and robbery.
He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.