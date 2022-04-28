Thursday, April 28th 2022, 4:22 pm

By: News 9

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Bethany Apartment Shooting

Officers said a suspect connected to an apartment shooting in Bethany is now in custody.

The city's police and fire departments were called to a shooting Thursday morning at the Western Oaks Apartments near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

Bethany Police Chief J.D. Reid identified the suspect as 19-year-old Takaree Jones. Jones was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and robbery.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.