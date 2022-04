Thursday, April 28th 2022, 6:58 am

Tracking rain and a few storms Thursday morning.

Nothing severe, but some pea size hail and winds up to 50 mph are possible.

Rain ends mid-morning and we will have isolated storm chances Thursday afternoon.

Look for a warm windy Thursday afternoon for most of the state.

If a storm develops it will be out west, but chances are very slight.

Threats with any storm that forms will be golf ball size hail and winds up to 70 mph, with a very low tornado threat.