Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, April 28th 2022, 5:12 am
By:
Jed Castles
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
More Like This
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 28, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday morning forecast for April 28, 2022.
Thursday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 28, 2022.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast for April 27, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 27, 2022.
Top Headlines
Biden Wants Another $33B To Help Ukraine Battle Russia
Associated Press
President Joe Biden will ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, two administration officials said Thursday, a big boost in U.S. efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon.
Emergency Crews Respond After Explosive Device Found In Suspect's Car After Chase
News On 6
Police confirm that a homemade explosive device was found by authorities inside of a suspect's vehicle and has been diffused.
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Abandoned Home
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning house fire near West Pine and North Union Avenue on Thursday.
Jurors Sentence David Ware To Death For Murder Of Tulsa Police Sergeant
News On 6
A jury sentenced David Ware to death for the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson.
