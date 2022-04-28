×
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 27)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 7:15 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 27)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 27)
Pryor Dedicates New Memorial To Victims Of 1942 Tornado
Chinh Doan
April 27, 2022 marks 80 years since an F4 tornado swept through downtown Pryor, killing at least 52 people and hurting almost 400 people. One of the survivors has been leading the efforts to commemorate the anniversary with a monument to honor the town's history.
Tulsa Homeless Shelter Fears Closure Due To Sudden Rent Increase
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa shelter that helps the homeless is in a panic after its rent almost doubled. They're worried the additional cost may force them to close. The Merchant Tulsa is calling this an emergency and is scrambling to find people and businesses willing to partner with them before the month is over.
David Ware Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Tulsa Police Officer
David Prock
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to death for murdering a Tulsa Police officer.
Murder Victim's Sister Devastated After 'Crossbow Killer' Granted Parole
McKenzie Gladney
The family of a woman murdered 40 years ago is devastated after Governor Kevin Stitt granted parole to her killer known as the "Tulsa Crossbow Killer." Jimmie Stohler killed 30-year-old Michele Powers with a crossbow.
How A Permanent Shift To Daylight Saving Time Could Impact Oklahomans
Jonathan Cooper
Every spring, in early March, on one Sunday morning, most Americans wake up with their clocks an hour ahead. Some hate it, but for others it's just a part of life. But the time change could soon be an old time of the past.
Supreme Court To Hear New Case That Could Impact Oklahoma, Tribal Law Enforcement
Alex Cameron
The final case to be argued before the Supreme Court in its 2021-22 term — and the last of Justice Stephen Breyer’s career — is Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, a follow-up to the 2020 McGirt decision with significant implications for public safety in Oklahoma and potentially the entire country.
