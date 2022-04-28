Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 10:14 pm

More Than 150 Animals Seized From Norman Couple Already Facing Animal Abuse Charges

Authorities this month seized 168 animals from a Norman property occupied by a couple already charged with dozens of counts of animal cruelty.

According to a search warrant by Norman police, a city animal welfare officer and a state game warden found the animals in need of immediate veterinary care in the 5700 block of E. Robinson St on April 12.

The officer and a state game warden seized 101 chickens, and an assortment of tortoises, emu, parrots, tortoises, pigs, sugar gliders, Bulldogs, horses, ostriches and cats.

Some animals were left on the E. Robinson St. property after the April 12 search warrant because they were “in good health and being cared for,” according to Norman Lt. Ali Jaffery.

Property owner Aaron Stachmus, a veterinarian and his husband Bryson Anglin are already facing 18 felony charges each for animal cruelty from a 2021 investigation. In that case, prosecutors allege the couple improperly housed 354 animals at a property on E Rock Creek Road, less than two miles from the E. Robinson St. property.

Stachmus and Anglin pleaded not guilty to the 2021 charges and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in early May.

Norman police have not yet requested additional charges against Stachmus and Anglin stemming from the April 12 search warrant.

In May 2021, a Cleveland County judge ordered the couple to pay the city of Norman $95,773 for the care of the 354 animals seized last year. They have, to date, paid the city $55,000 in $5,000 monthly payments.

The Norman Police Department has not yet presented charges related to this month’s animal seizure from the E. Robinson St. property, Jaffery said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

An attorney for Stachmus and Anglin did not respond to News 9’s request for comment Wednesday afternoon.



