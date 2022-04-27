1 Person Found Dead In Guthrie House Fire

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:03 pm

An overnight fire killed one person in Guthrie. Neighbors first noticed the smoke just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"Reviewing call notes, it did indicate that there was one person that was unaccounted for,” Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes said.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and worked to put out the flames. According to Guthrie’s fire chief, the structure was a barn that was converted into a living space for a family member on the property.

Related: 1 Person Dies In Logan County House Fire

They initially tried searched the building and found nothing. After firefighters had the fire contained, they searched the structure again.

"They discovered an individual inside that was deceased," Dykes said. "We do not indicate any suspicious activity or foul play."

Investigators have not identified the victim at this time. The state medical examiner will identify the victim.

Neighbors described the area as a quiet place and couldn't imagine anything like this.

"Like many other tragic accidents, this one is no different," Dykes said. "There's (sic) a lot of individuals that are hurt and are grieving right now."

Investigators are still piecing together the evidence from the scene. They said no one else was inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The investigations been turned over to the state fire marshal.