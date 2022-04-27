Authorities Respond To Rollover Accident In SW OKC

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:23 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE 8 P.M. : The road has been reopened.

First responders are at the scene of an accident near a busy Oklahoma City interchange.

The rollover accident happened on Interstate 44 northbound at the ramp to Interstate 240 in southwest OKC.

Authorities said a concrete truck rolled over while driving onto the I-240 eastbound ramp.

Oklahoma City firefighters were able to rescue the driver from the truck. The driver, who was talking with emergency personnel on scene, went into an ambulance for treatment.

The I-240 eastbound ramp is closed at this time.

This is a developing story.








