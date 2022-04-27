Patient Transportation Bill Takes Step Forward

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:57 pm

A bill that would allow other first response vehicles besides ambulances to transport patients passed off the House floor today.

Bill author Edmond Republican Mike Osburn said SB 1515 was requested by Edmond and Oklahoma City Fire.

Osburn said he hopes it will help keep ambulance response times down.

The bill would also give a medical director the authority to decide if a patient does not need ambulance transport.

“The intent is to keep more ambulances in circulation more of the time and to allow non-ambulance vehicles to transport in emergency situations,” said Osburn.

The measure comes after demands of the COVID-19 pandemic increased ambulance response time.

Data requested by News 9 shows the average response time for life-threatening calls increased by four minutes between December of 2019 and 2020 in EMSA’s Western Division, which covers Oklahoma City and some surrounding communities.

EMSA spokespeople said the Medical Control Board which oversees these services already has policies to this effect.

The bill codifies into law provisions that already exist under guidance from our medical control board,” said EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka.

The bill passed the House with 80 ‘yes’ votes and one ‘no’.

The measure previously passed unanimously off the Senate floor, and is now headed back to the senate for a final vote.