Sooner Magic Strikes, OU Golf Wins Big 12 Title

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:34 pm

By: OU Athletics

For the 18th time in school history, the Oklahoma men's golf team is the champion of the Big 12 Conference. In a roller coaster of a final round, the top-ranked Sooners erased a four-shot deficit over the last four holes to knock off three other top-10 teams and win the conference crown.

Late birdies down the stretch from Logan McAllister and freshman Drew Goodman proved pivotal as the Sooners (-14, 850) played the last four holes 3-over, but the Longhorns finished their final four holes 8-over and No. 2 Oklahoma State closed 2-over to deliver the title to Oklahoma.

"Today was absolutely an emotional roller coaster," head coach Ryan Hybl said after the win. "We had the best start we could ever ask for which allowed us to get out in front. All of our guys did an amazing job this week and gave us a chance today and we seized the moment. We talked last night about how we had earned each other's trust throughout the year, so there was nothing to worry about since we knew each of us trusted and believed in each other. Today, we did that and more."

A trio of Sooners earned All-Tournament Team honors by finishing inside the top 10. Chris Gotterup, the redshirt senior transfer from Rutgers, finished as the Big 12 runner-up, while Logan McAllister finished sixth and Patrick Welch grabbed a share of ninth. Goodman finished in a tie for 11th, while Stephen Campbell Jr. posted a top-20 finish by finishing 18th. The Sooners' three golfers inside the top 10 were tied with Oklahoma State for the most in the field.

OU entered Wednesday's final round one shot behind the Longhorns but quickly closed the gap by tallying six birdies on its first three holes. The Sooners played the front at 9-under par and grew the lead to seven shots, climbing to 20-under for the tournament at the turn. But the Longhorns caught fire as teams played the back nine, playing Nos. 10 thru 14 a near-perfect 9-under to take a four-stroke lead over Hybl's team. But Texas wouldn't sink a single birdie after the 14th hole, and Oklahoma used birdies from Gotterup, McAllister and Goodman, paired with some Texas mistakes to close the gap.

It's Oklahoma first conference championship since 2018 and the second of the Ryan Hybl era. The win marks OU's sixth of the season, which is the second-most in program history when including regular season and postseason wins. The 1989 national championship team won seven total events.