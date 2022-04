Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:37 pm

By: News 9

Several OKC Metro High Schools Ranked Among The Best In Oklahoma

Some high schools in the Oklahoma City metro are ranked among the state's 10 best.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Harding Charter Prep is on top followed by Classen SAS at Northeast.

Edmond Memorial checked in at 4th, Edmond North was 5th, Harding Performing Arts Academy came in at No. 6 and Edmond Santa Fe at No. 7.

Norman North rounded out the top 10.