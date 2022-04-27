Sassy Mama: Country Fried Grit Cakes Part 1
Sassy Mama joins News 9 and is cooking up some country fried grit cakes.
Grits Ingredients:
- 6 cups water
- 1 salt
- 1 1/2 cups quick grits
- 1 cup cheese (your choice)
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon chives or green onion chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Grits Instructions:
- Bring the water & salt to a rolling boil.
- Whisk in the quick grits until there are no lumps.
- Put lid on the pot and reduce the heat to a simmer.
- Allow the grits to cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until thick.
- Remove from heat and stir in all of the cheese, butter, and garlic powder.
- Spray a 9 x 13 casserole pan with nonstick cooking spray and spread the cooked grits into the pan.
- Allow the grits to cool and then place in the refrigerator for at least one hour to set up.
