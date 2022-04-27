Sassy Mama: Country Fried Grit Cakes Part 1


Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 2:43 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama joins News 9 and is cooking up some country fried grit cakes.

Grits Ingredients:

  1. 6 cups water
  2. 1 salt
  3. 1 1/2 cups quick grits
  4. 1 cup cheese (your choice)
  5. 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
  6. 1 tablespoon chives or green onion chopped
  7. 1 tablespoon butter
  8. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Grits Instructions:

  1. Bring the water & salt to a rolling boil.
  2. Whisk in the quick grits until there are no lumps.
  3. Put lid on the pot and reduce the heat to a simmer.
  4. Allow the grits to cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until thick.
  5. Remove from heat and stir in all of the cheese, butter, and garlic powder.
  6. Spray a 9 x 13 casserole pan with nonstick cooking spray and spread the cooked grits into the pan.
  7. Allow the grits to cool and then place in the refrigerator for at least one hour to set up.

