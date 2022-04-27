Sassy Mama: Country Fried Grit Cakes Part 1

Bunny Bums Mini donuts Cotton candy Royal Icing Draw small rounds on a piece of paper for bunny feet. Set template under a piece of wax paper and pipe royal icing onto the template. Add pink dots for the toes and pads. Allow a few hours for the dots to dry completely. “Glue” the feet onto the donuts with royal icing or frosting. Add cotton candy in the center as the fluffy tail. Set on a tray!