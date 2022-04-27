Sassy Mama: Country Fried Grit Cakes Part 2
Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 2:48 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama joins News 9 and is cooking up some country fried grit cakes.
Coating Ingredients:
- 2 cups panko crumbs
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 egg
- Salt & pepper
- Oil
Coating Instructions:
- Once the grits have set up cut into squares or shapes using the cookie cutter.
- In a large skillet add approximately a quarter inch of oil into the bottom of the pan and heat on medium high.
- To batter the grits: Add the flour into a shallow dish mix in salt and pepper.
- In another dish whisk together the milk and egg.
- In a third dish place the Panko crumbs and season with salt and pepper.
- Dredge the grit cake first into the flour, then into milk and then panko.
- Fry the cakes in the hot oil till each side is golden brown.
- Drain the fried grit cakes on a paper towel before serving.
- For breakfast I serve with sausage gravy or these are wonderful to serve alongside steaks.
