Sassy Mama: Country Fried Grit Cakes Part 2


Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 2:48 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama joins News 9 and is cooking up some country fried grit cakes.

Coating Ingredients:

  1. 2 cups panko crumbs
  2. 1 cup flour
  3. 1 cup milk
  4. 1 egg
  5. Salt & pepper
  6. Oil

Coating Instructions:

  1. Once the grits have set up cut into squares or shapes using the cookie cutter.
  2. In a large skillet add approximately a quarter inch of oil into the bottom of the pan and heat on medium high.
  3. To batter the grits: Add the flour into a shallow dish mix in salt and pepper.
  4. In another dish whisk together the milk and egg.
  5. In a third dish place the Panko crumbs and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Dredge the grit cake first into the flour, then into milk and then panko.
  7. Fry the cakes in the hot oil till each side is golden brown.
  8. Drain the fried grit cakes on a paper towel before serving.
  9. For breakfast I serve with sausage gravy or these are wonderful to serve alongside steaks.

