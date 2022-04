Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 10:39 am

By: News 9

Authorities responded to a pursuit Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The pursuit, which involved a person on a motorcycle, ended near Southwest 23rd and McKinley.

The person abandoned the motorcycle, but they were quickly apprehended.

Police have not provided the reason for the pursuit.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.