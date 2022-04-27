1 Person Dies In Logan County House Fire

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 9:22 am

By: News 9

Guthrie fire crews responded to a deadly Tuesday night house fire in the 6300 block of Castle Drive in Logan County.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The residence was a barn structure that had been repurposed into a living area, according to Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow.

In the initial search of the residence from fire crews, nobody was found inside the home.

According to a Logan County Undersheriff, there was one victim found deceased inside the residence after crews tamed the fire and conducted a second search of the area.

The victim of the fire has not been identified.

At this time, an investigation of the house fire is ongoing and the case is being handled by the State Fire Marshall.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.