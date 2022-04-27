Winds Increase As Warm Highs Continue

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:37 am

Another beautiful day Wednesday with winds increasing.

Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph.

On Wednesday afternoon, storms will move into our panhandle and push to the southeast.

Severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds a concern.

The tornado threat Wednesday is very low.

These storms are expected to weaken as they move into northwest Oklahoma.

Overnight scattered showers and a few storms will be possible.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the 60s with cloudy skies and a south wind.

The metro has a 30% chance of rain early Thursday morning.