Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:11 am

By: News 9

OKC Police Arrest Driver Accused Of Crashing Into Mailbox, Leading Officers On Chase

Oklahoma City police say a driver led officers on a chase after crashing into a mailbox, near North Rockwell and Hefner, and driving off.

Police say the chase eventually came to an end after police used tire spikes on the suspect and were able to stop her vehicle at a nearby 7/11.

According to police, the woman appeared intoxicated when she got out of her car.

Police say nobody was injured and the driver was arrested.





