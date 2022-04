Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:02 am

By: News 9

OHP: Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Semi While Walking Along I-44

A man was hospitalized on Tuesday evening after being hit by a semi along I-44 near Post Road, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers.

Troopers say the man was not seriously injured and was awake and responsive while being transported to a local hospital.

Troopers identified the man as 42-year-old Jeremiah D. Jeffrey, of Oklahoma City.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.





