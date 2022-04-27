Gunman Kills 2 Children, Woman At Russian Kindergarten; Teacher Wounded

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:27 am

By: CBS News

A gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russian, two lawmakers said Tuesday.

Citing "preliminary information," federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

"My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Morozov wrote.

Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said, according to Reuters. The gunman died after shooting himself, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

"I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is an irreplaceable loss for all of us", Russkikh said in a statement.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.