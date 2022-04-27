Northbound I-44 Reopens At SW 59th Street After Semi Rollover

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:21 am

By: News 9

Northbound Traffic On I-44 Stalled At SW 59th Street

Breaking News Update 5:17 a.m. 4/27/2022:

Crews have reopened I-44 northbound at SW 59th after clearing the scene of a semi rollover.

Click Here To View The News 9 Traffic Map For Real Time Traffic Updates





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Northbound traffic on Interstate 44 near SW 59th Street is blocked due to a semi rollover.

Hazmat units are on scene cleaning up oil that spilled from the container the truck was carrying.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Clean up is expected to last into the early morning hours.

Avoid the area if possible.