Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Crews Respond To House Fire Near Lake Hefner

Fire crews are responded to a house fire in the 11000 block of W. Hefner Rd. on Tuesday evening.

According to OKCFD, crews battled a fire at a two story home.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring from the house.

OKCFD was able to get everyone out of the house safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.