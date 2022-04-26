Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 4:53 pm

By: News 9

Village and Oklahoma City Fire responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in NW Oklahoma City.

The fire occurred in the 1600 block of W. Britton Rd. just before 4 p.m.

The fire has been contained. One EMSA units was called to the scene.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the backyard and is under investigation.

Two people were pulled from the home, they were treated by EMSA and released.

Village FD, Nichols Hills FD and 4 OKCFD units responded to the fire.

