Putnam City Schools Employee Resigns Following Embezzlement Investigation

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 3:28 pm

By: News 9

A Putnam City Schools employee has resigned following an investigation into irregular spending and possible embezzlement at Putnam City North High School.

The district says they were made aware of the situation Tuesday morning, the employee resigned Tuesday afternoon.

The case concerns funds from a school Booster Club account. The district does not believe any taxpayer money was involved.

The district is working with law enforcement to determine the amount of money involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.