OCSO Releases New Information Regarding Death Of Newalla Woman

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 2:27 pm

By: News 9

An investigation of the death of a Newalla woman is no longer being considered a homicide.

This past Sunday, a woman was found dead in a Newalla neighborhood, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

After initially investigating the incident as a homicide and a search for a suspect, authorities are now saying she was the victim of a dog attack.

There was a person of interest initially in the investigation, but that individual has now been cleared.

In a press conference Tuesday, OCSO said there were no witnesses or neighbors to the incident.

News 9 will release more details related to this case as they become available.