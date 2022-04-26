Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 7:18 am

Oklahoma City Council To Vote On Water Rate Hike For Residents

The Oklahoma City Council will vote on a water rate hike for residents inside the city.

If approved, the increase would go into effect in just over a month.

More specifically, the rate hike would increase prices for annual water, wastewater and solid waste service.

The overall goal is to replace old infrastructure for drinking water and improve overall system reliability.

The city says the increase would also help pay for adequate storm debris reserves.

This would ensure the city has adequate water through 2060.

At this time, a single family in the city pays a little over $97 for their water bills.

This increase would make it just under $101.

If approved Tuesday, Oklahoma City residents will start seeing the increase starting June 1st.