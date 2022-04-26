OTA Meeting To Consider Funding Resolution Deal With Wells Fargo Bank

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will meet Tuesday morning to consider a funding resolution.
The money would go toward repairs and new projects that many residents are fighting against.
The resolution looks to open up a revolving line of credit with Wells Fargo Bank.
It would provide interim financing for turnpike projects.
The resolution states the principal amount would not exceed $200,000,000.
The money would go in part toward a portion of the capital costs on certain projects.
Refunding previously issued bonds and funding reserves.
This vote comes amid criticism over the OTA's ACCESS Oklahoma project.
In particular, a proposal to build a turnpike extension through Cleveland County.
Just last week, State Sen. Mary Boren (D) proposed a resolution calling for an audit of the OTA.
Other members of the state legislature want to see new projects halted until current projects are paid off.
"We have a value system statewide that is bipartisan to not just continue to build toll roads until we have a plan to pay off the ones we've already built," said State Sen. Mary Boren (D) - Norman.
The OTA meeting over the funding resolution begins at 10:30 Tuesday morning.
You can look at all the material the authority reviews Tuesday morning by clicking here.