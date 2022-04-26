Chilly Start To The Day Leads Into Warm Highs

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 6:54 am

A chilly start to the day Tuesday.

Many areas are near freezing with some patchy frost.

Tuesday afternoon will be absolutely beautiful!

Look for sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 70s.

On Tuesday night, south winds will ramp back up with lows in the 40s.

For Wednesday, highs in the mid 70s with south wind gusts are expected.

A dryline sets up in the far, western Oklahoma panhandle and storm chances will ramp up.

These storms should weaken as they move into the main body of the state.

The main threats are damaging winds and hail with the tornado threat being very low.

These showers and storms will persist into the overnight hours with a chance for a few showers in Oklahoma City by early Thursday morning.

Isolated severe storm chances go up Thursday and Friday.

Very unsettled for the end of the week, weekend and early next week.