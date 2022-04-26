×
Special Feature: Beyond The Bell with Scott Mitchell
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
65°
Feels like 59°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 6:48 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 26, 2022.
More Like This
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 26, 2022.
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 26, 2022.
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 26, 2022.
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 26, 2022.
Lacey Swope
On this edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope tells us how this month's wind compares to the average winds.
Lacey Swope
On this edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope tells us how this month's wind compares to the average winds.
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 22, 2022.
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 22, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 26, 2022.
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 26, 2022.
Lacey Swope
On this edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope tells us how this month's wind compares to the average winds.
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 22, 2022.
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 22, 2022.
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 21, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Associated Press
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
Associated Press
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
Mallory Thomas
Many people in the Berryhill community said they're hoping to get some clarity from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) about new tolls they'll have to pay along the new Gilcrease turnpike.
Mallory Thomas
Many people in the Berryhill community said they're hoping to get some clarity from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) about new tolls they'll have to pay along the new Gilcrease turnpike.
Drake Johnson
The BOK Center will be host to a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum entertainer this fall. Michael Bublé is kicking off his "Higher" tour in early August, with a show at Tulsa's BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.
Drake Johnson
The BOK Center will be host to a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum entertainer this fall. Michael Bublé is kicking off his "Higher" tour in early August, with a show at Tulsa's BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.
CBS News
Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular in the United States. Now, there's a push to get more green trucks on the road.
CBS News
Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular in the United States. Now, there's a push to get more green trucks on the road.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Associated Press
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
Mallory Thomas
Many people in the Berryhill community said they're hoping to get some clarity from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) about new tolls they'll have to pay along the new Gilcrease turnpike.
Drake Johnson
The BOK Center will be host to a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum entertainer this fall. Michael Bublé is kicking off his "Higher" tour in early August, with a show at Tulsa's BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.
CBS News
Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular in the United States. Now, there's a push to get more green trucks on the road.
News On 6
Oklahoma's pre-kindergarten program is getting national recognition.
News On 6
The City of Collinsville wants to let residents know about two new animal ordinances that go into effect a month from now. First, pet owners will be required to clean up after their animals when out with them.
View More Stories