OHP: 2 Killed In Crash Along State Highway 132 In Garfield County

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:57 pm

By: Gabe Castillo, News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died in a multi-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Garfield County.

Troopers said the crash happened after 4 p.m. Monday near State Highway 132 and West Carrier Road in Carrier.

According to troopers, 19-year-old Kurt Donald Hankey was traveling westbound along West Carrier Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala with an unidentified passenger.

Authorities confirmed the identity of the passenger Wednesday as 22-year-old Steash Moore.

Troopers said Hankey failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with 82-year-old Gary Lee Janes, who was traveling southbound on State Highway 132 in a 2014 GMC pickup with 79-year-old passenger Dorothy Mae Janes.

Both vehicles departed the roadway in opposite directions. Troopers said Hankey's vehicle struck a power pole before coming to rest in a field. According to troopers, Hankey was ejected from the vehicle.

The other vehicle involved in the crash came to rest in a field, according to troopers.

Troopers said both Hankey and Moore were traveling in the Chevrolet Impala were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Lee Janes and Dorothy Mae Janes suffered injuries in the crash. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



