OHP: 2 Killed In Crash Along OK-132 In Garfield County

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 5:57 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Two people are dead after a deadly crash in Garfield County on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened in the city limits of Carrier, Oklahoma around 4:10 p.m. on Monday near OK-132 and West Carrier Road.

According to troopers, 19-year-old Kurt Donald Hankey was traveling westbound along West Carrier Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala with an unidentified passenger

Troopers say Hankey failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with 82-year-old Gary Lee Janes, who was traveling southbound on OK-132 in a 2014 GMC pickup with 79-year-old passenger Dorothy Mae Janes.

Both vehicles departed the roadway in opposite directions. Troopers say Hankey's vehicle struck a power pole before coming to rest in a field. According to troopers, Hankey was ejected from the vehicle.

The other vehicle involved in the crash came to rest in a field, according to troopers.

Troopers say both Hankey and the unidentified passenger traveling in the Chevrolet Impala were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gary Lee Janes and Dorothy Mae Janes suffered injuries in the crash and were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



