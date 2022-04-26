OCPD Arrests 3 Suspects After Allegedly Leading Officers On Early-Morning Pursuit

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 6:45 am

By: News 9

Three people are in custody after allegedly leading officers on an early-morning pursuit Tuesday that ended near Southwest 97th & Western.

According to police, the suspects were attempting to break into a car near southwest 97th & Western.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects took off, leading police on a short pursuit.

Police say the pursuit ended at Southwest 66th & Western when the truck the suspects were using crashed.

The three suspects involved fled on foot, but were caught a short distance later.





