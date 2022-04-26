Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 3:20 am

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On April 26, 2022

Oklahoma State Hosts 15th Annual Energy Conference

Oklahoma State is hosting a group of energy experts at its 15th annual Energy Conference on Tuesday.

At the conference, speakers will tackle how the current energy landscape is being impacted by world economics, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Fore details on how to watch the event's live stream, Click Here.

OTA Board Meeting

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will consider an agreement with Wells Fargo Bank to provide a line of credit for future construction projects on Tuesday.

The $200 million credit line would help pay for ACCESS Oklahoma projects.

The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

For details on how to watch a live stream of the meeting, Click Here.