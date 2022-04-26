Oklahoma Non-Profit Helps Teen Find Voice After Viral Bullying Video

Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:10 pm

In 2019, A video of Rayden Overbay being attacked by three teens went viral. Since then, Overbay has come a long way in overcoming his bullies.

Thanks in part to a metro non-profit, Rayden is now thriving in martial arts and has even made some celebrity friends along the way.

Fight for the Forgotten, helped the teen build his confidence and stand up to bullies.

In the video Raiden is seen putting his hands up and covering his face as three other kids close in on him and hit him.

“Horrible…I did not like getting hit because I wanted to retaliate and it wouldn’t have been good for me and them, so I just let them hit me,” said Rayden Overbay as he recalled what happened in 2019.

“It’s been a journey for sure,” said Danny Overbay, Rayden’s father.

Danny still gets emotional thinking of the moment three kids decided to bully his son with high functioning autism.

“What they did wasn’t right, we’ve all forgiven them for it hopefully it won’t happen again but that is why we are doing what we are doing today. Just because you are bullied doesn’t mean that you are down and out,” said the father.

“One hundred and sixty thousand kids today miss school because of chronic bullying, and they just make an excuse, so they don’t have to go to school,” said Jim Stewart, the Executive Director of Fight for the Forgotten.

The anti-bulling non-profit helped Rayden find his voice.

“It was through martial arts and the building of his character gave him confidence in himself and that is the cool part of the story,” said Stewart,

“When I first started doing this I wasn’t as confident and I finally found the courage to just stand up and do it,” said Rayden.

The confidence and persistence lead Rayden to earn his first stripe.

“Overwhelming, a lot of pressure on me but then after that I was like ‘that was easy’,” he said.

The new video brought tears of joy as Danny thought of how far his son has come.

“I get emotional seeing the video but Rayden’s journey he is doing amazing. Rayden got his first stripe so that was a big encouragement a big boost, so it is only up from here,” he said.



