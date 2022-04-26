Alleged Drunk Driver Upends The Life Of Yukon Woman

Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:10 pm

A car is left mangled, and its driver and her teenage sister injured after an alleged drunk driver came crashing into their vehicle Saturday in Yukon.

The crash happened near Yukon Parkway and E. Main Street.

“These headlights were coming up on us really, really fast,” said driver Whitney Hanson.

She says seconds later, her world was chaos.

“It was like a very loud explosion,” said Hanson.

Whitney Hanson and her sister were sent spinning off the road.

“We’re about to die. That’s what I was thinking when we were spinning, that we’re about to die,” said Hanson.

She said they were going about 40 miles per hour when Kevin Harwell came speeding into them. He eventually stumbled out of his vehicle.

“He called someone and was like, ‘I just hit someone at 75 miles per hour,’” said Hanson.

Injured and shaken, Hanson dialed 911. She realized how lucky they were as they began to ispect the car.

“The back end was gone, destroyed,” said Hanson. “My gas tank was sticking out, my exhaust was sticking out, just completely crushed.”

Police say Harwell was combative and intoxicated as they took him into custody.

“He started arguing with them saying, ‘I’m not drunk, I’m just intoxicated,’” said Hanson.

While Hanson is grateful to be alive, she’s now without a car and out of work.

“I’ve lost my job because I’m a delivery driver. I don’t have a car, I don’t know how I’m going to pay my bills. Our lives are kind of on hold right now,” said Hanson.

Harwell has been arrested on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked license.



