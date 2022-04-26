Payne County Crash Kills 1, Injures Another

Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:03 pm

By: News 9

One person is dead following a crash on US-177 in Payne County.

According to the crash report, 48-year-old Leslie Escoe of Cushing was tending to a flat tire on the side of the road with help from a good Samaritan.

While working on the tire, a car crashed into the vehicles parked on the side of the road, causing one of the cars to hit Escoe.

Escoe died at the scene.

The good Samaritan was also injured but refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the two was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.