Monday, April 25th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News 9

1 Shot After Argument In Oklahoma County, OCSO Investigates

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one man was shot near NE 28th St and Spencer Rd.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are searching for a suspect that fled in a black car.

If you have any information, contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story...