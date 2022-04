Monday, April 25th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Former Guthrie Volunteer Firefighter Found Not Guilty In 2019 Hit & Run

A former Guthrie volunteer firefighter was acquitted of charges stemming from a 2019 hit and run crash on Monday.

Zach Simmons had been accused of hitting and killing a woman before leaving the scene of the accident on October 26, 2019.

The jury found Simmons not guilty on the charges.