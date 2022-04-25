Monday, April 25th 2022, 5:45 pm

Election Board Pulls The Plug On 'The Patriot', Allows Real Name To Stay On Labor Commissioner Ballot

The State Election Board is allowing a labor commissioner candidate to stay on the ballot but ordered his nickname to come off.

“I am generally known as ‘the Patriot,’” candidate Sean Roberts said Monday.

The State Election Board unanimously voted to pull the plug on the Patriot portion but decided to allow Sean Roberts to stay on the state-wide ballot.

“Representative Roberts,” Incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn’s attorney said during the two-hour long hearing. “Is it ok if I refer to you as representative Roberts?”

Osborn was represented by former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, in his first public appearance since he resigned from office amid 2021 a sex scandal.

“Using a campaign slogan as part of your name is inconsistent with ballot integrity,” Hunter told the three-member State Election Board.

An attorney for Roberts submitted a birthday card and a patriot award from the state’s Second Amendment association to prove his nickname.

“Happy 46th old man. I’m glad our paths crossed,” Roberts began reading from the card that depicted a cat on the cover.

A Republican candidate for US Senate backed his nickname.

“I’ve heard him referred to by many people as ‘the Patriot,’” Jackson Lahmeyer testified.

Roberts himself said between 200 and 600 people know him by the nickname.

Two fellow Republican representatives said they've never heard of it.

“Just today, when asked to spell ‘patriot’ Rep. Roberts had issues with spelling it,” Rep. Chris Cannaday, R-OKC, said. “Probably because he’s not used to spelling it out or writing it out or part of his real name.”

Ultimately Roberts was ordered to change his campaign registration on the spot and cover the $250 expense of the hearing.

“For somebody to pick a nickname just a couple of weeks ago and then say it something you’ve been generally known as, which was the actual state standard, didn’t seem fair. Seems like something that might be a gimmick on the ballot,” Osborn said.

“I’ll have to make sure the people who know me as just ‘the Patriot’ know that I’m Sean Roberts on the ballot, so it’ll be a little bit more work but we’ll get it done,” Roberts said.

Incumbent Osborn will face Roberts and Keith Swinton in the Republican primary June 28. Will Daugherty has filed for the office as an independent and Jack Henderson as a Democrat.



