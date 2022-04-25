Sassy Mama: Poppyseed Muffins

Sassy Mama is in the studio cooking up some easy snacks!
Lemon Poppyseed Muffins
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray muffin baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray muffin baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients until smooth. Use a cookie scoop to easily fill the muffin cups to the top. Bake for 30 minutes if using a regular sized muffin tin or 20 minutes if using a mini muffin tin.
While muffins are cooking, combine the glaze ingredients together in a small bowl and drizzle over the muffins.