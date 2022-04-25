Sassy Mama: Poppyseed Muffins

Monday, April 25th 2022, 4:58 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the studio cooking up some easy snacks!

Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

2 cups all-purpose flour 3/4 cup granulated sugar 2 tablespoons poppyseeds 1 tablespoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon fine salt 1 cup whole milk ½ cup vegetable oil 1 large egg 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice lemon zest

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray muffin baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients until smooth. Use a cookie scoop to easily fill the muffin cups to the top. Bake for 30 minutes if using a regular sized muffin tin or 20 minutes if using a mini muffin tin.

While muffins are cooking, combine the glaze ingredients together in a small bowl and drizzle over the muffins.



