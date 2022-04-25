Man Dies Following Knife Fight In SE Oklahoma City

Monday, April 25th 2022, 4:15 pm

A knife fight broke out in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday and ended with two victims going to the hospital. Police said one victim died and no one has been arrested.

Police said it could be a case of self-defense, however, the investigation was still in its early stages.

Residents in a neighborhood near south Sunnylane Road and I-240 remained quiet the day after the deadly fight broke out on their street. Someone called 911 to report a disturbance around 8 p.m. between Davion Moore, 32, and 46-year-old Shandale Cole.

Police said on Monday it was not clear why the fight erupted in front of a home but both men had weapons.

“At some point during this fight a knife was produced,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Both of these people had injuries consistent with knife wounds,”

The victims were taken to a local hospital and police said Cole did not survive. “The other person was treated and released from the hospital,” said Quirk.

Police said Moore was interviewed about the fight, but he was not arrested. Cole's family and friends took to social media in the hours after his passing. One post said they will get justice for his death.

However, police are not sure if the stabbing was intended to kill Cole. “All charges will obviously be up to the DA to decide,” said Quirk.

Investigators do want to hear from the public or anyone who witnessed the fight. Tips can be let for investigators by calling the homicide tip line (405) 297-1200.



