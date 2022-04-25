WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 4 (April 23, 2022): Teacher Recruitment, Retention Challenges In Oklahoma


Monday, April 25th 2022, 10:19 am
By: News On 6, News 9


News 9, News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell and Griffin Communications' director of digital content Ryan Welton host a panel of Oklahoma legislators and educators to discuss teacher recruitment and retention challenges in Oklahoma. Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma.

Guests include:

  1. State Sen. Jessica Garvin, District 43
  2. State Sen. Brenda Stanley, District 42
  3. Jon Hazell, 2017 Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year
  4. Dr. Vanessa Anton, Dean of the College of Education at Northeastern State University