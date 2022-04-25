WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 4 (April 23, 2022): Teacher Recruitment, Retention Challenges In Oklahoma
Monday, April 25th 2022, 10:19 am
News On 6,
News 9
News 9, News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell and Griffin Communications' director of digital content Ryan Welton host a panel of Oklahoma legislators and educators to discuss teacher recruitment and retention challenges in Oklahoma. Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma.
Guests include:
- State Sen. Jessica Garvin, District 43
- State Sen. Brenda Stanley, District 42
- Jon Hazell, 2017 Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year
- Dr. Vanessa Anton, Dean of the College of Education at Northeastern State University