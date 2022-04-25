Murder Trial For Jerardo Urbina Set To Begin

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:33 am

The jury trial for Jerardo Urbina begins on Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

He and his cousin were charged with the murder of Steven Kemp. In October of 2019, police say Kemp was gunned down outside of a home near southwest 78th and Penn.

Witnesses told News 9 at the time that Steven Kemp got into an argument with people inside an SUV parked in front of the home.

Police say as the SUV drove away, Jonathan leaned out the window and fired.

Court documents say he admitted to the shooting and told officers his cousin Jerardo was driving and told him to shoot.

OSCN shows Jonathan Urbina pleaded guilty and was sentenced back in September of last year.

Jerardo entered a plea of not guilty in 2019.



