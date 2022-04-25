1 Dead After Stabbing, Oklahoma City Police Investigating

Monday, April 25th 2022, 7:58 am

By: News 9

One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a stabbing near southeast 77th and Sunnylane.

Oklahoma City Police say this started as a fight between two men and ended with one of them being taken to the hospital and then later dying from his injuries.

The other person involved was also sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police say there was some sort of relationship between the two people, but they are not necessarily calling it a domestic situation.

Officers say the fight started inside the home, then eventually moved outside.

One thing they're not sure of is what triggered the altercation. Since one of the men died, police say the other person could be facing several charges.