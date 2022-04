Sunday, April 24th 2022, 10:16 pm

By: News 9

OCPD: 1 Dead After Stabbing At Home In SE OKC

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) are on the scene of a deadly stabbing Sunday night.

Officers said it started as a fight at a home near I-240 and S. Sunnylane Rd.

Police said one person died and a second is in the hospital.

