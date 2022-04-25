Memorial Marathon Runner Remembers Alfred P. Murrah Building Bombing

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 7:34 pm

Thousands of people from all over the world traveled to Oklahoma City to honor those impacted by the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

This is the first time in three years that runners can participate in the memorial marathon, which is held on the last week of April.

“This is probably the most meaningful marathon, I think, in the United States,” Mayor David Holt said.

Stephen Abernathy said every step of the marathon reminds him of April 19, 1995.

“I was working with the Midwest City police department and we were able to come down and assist Oklahoma City police department and provide perimeter security during the bombing,” Abernathy said.

The Murrah building bombing took 168 lives that day and the state of Oklahoma was changed forever.

“I was at home. I was awake and heard it but I was lying in bed so I didn't realize what was going on until I got a phone call,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy said after that day he left feeling like he didn't do enough.

The marathon started in 2001 and Abernathy saw it as an opportunity to run and remember those that were lost. He hasn't missed one since.

“I finished the first marathon and was surprised that I was able to finish so I thought I’d try it again the second time to see if it was a fluke. I finished the second marathon and thought maybe I can keep this up,” Abernathy said.

Including this race, Abernathy has run in 50 marathons. He said he doesn't have any personal record goals. Chris Dodson is a pastor at First Church across the street from the starting line. The message he shared with runners is to keep breath and spirit in mind.

“As we run, as we volunteer today it's about us bringing not just breath but god's spirit into this moment to kind of redeem everything that happened that April morning and to be about something good that's happening,” Dodson said.

“Anytime that I’m in pain or feeling any trouble they are the ones, I think of to get me through the race,” Abernathy said.