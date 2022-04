Sunday, April 24th 2022, 2:19 pm

By: News 9

News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor, along with Storm Trackers Jeromy and Ramie Carter, took part in what is known as Oklahoma’s oldest and largest parade.

Saturday's annual ‘89ers Parade hit the streets of Guthrie.

While the winds didn’t stop them, Taylor said it made it difficult to throw candy at times.

They’d throw it, and it would come right back at them.