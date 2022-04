Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 4:07 pm

By: News 9

Enoch Kelly Haney, a former Oklahoma State Senator from 1986 to 2002 and was the principal chief of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, has died at the age of 81.

Representative Mickey Dollens and Mayor David Holt shared their condolences on social media Saturday afternoon.

Haney was also a well-known artist and sculptor, and one of his bronze statues titled "The Guardian", is at the state capitol.