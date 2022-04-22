Friday, April 22nd 2022, 5:32 pm

9-Year-Old OKC Boy Recalls Final Moments With Grandmother After They Were Hit By Driver

A nine-year-old Oklahoma City boy recalled his final moments with his grandmother. The boy and 73-year-old Mary Hill were hit by a driver Tuesday on the southeast side of the city.

Investigators said Friday the hit-and-run driver was a minor, but they have not released a name or made an arrest.

The surviving victim left OU Children’s Hospital Thursday and was recovering at home with family.

Willie Hill has lots of scrapes and bruises on his body after the crash. He said he is happy to be out of the hospital, but he is at a different home than he was used to.

Hill was raised by his grandmother. She was pushing him in a shopping cart Tuesday night near Southeast 66th Street and Shields Boulevard when a young driver hit them.

“Me and my grandma was walking from home,” Hill, who survived hit-and-run, said. “Went to the storage, went back home and there was a car zooming by me and my grandma. It hit us.”

Hill remembered seeing headlights and said his grandmother pushed the cart to the grass, saving his life.

“I just ran to the grass and sit there,” Hill said. “And I went to the hospital.”

Before they were both taken to the hospital, the boy said his grandmother spoke to him.

“She said, ‘Be strong, stay healthy,” Hill said. “And she said, ‘I love you.’”

Rhonda Combs, Hill’s daughter, is planning a funeral for her mother and asking for community support. They started a GoFundMe to raise money for burial costs.

“We do need the public’s help and friends, family, anyone that can donate would help a lot,” Combs said. “And we really would appreciate everything.”