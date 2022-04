Friday, April 22nd 2022, 2:28 pm

By: News 9

Rollover Accident In SW Oklahoma City Causing Traffic Delays On I-44

Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash Friday afternoon along Interstate 44 northbound in Oklahoma City.

The accident happened between Southwest 15th and Southwest 29th Street.

Crews from the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on scene.

An EMSA ambulance also arrived on scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic has been narrowed to one lane on I-44.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.