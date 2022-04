Friday, April 22nd 2022, 10:55 am

By: News 9

Exotic Races Come To Remington Park

A few new guests will hit the track at Remington Park Sunday.

Between the Quarter Horse races, clydesdales, zebras, ostriches and camels will race to raise money for local nonprofits.

News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to the track to learn more about the "Extreme Racing."