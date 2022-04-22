Warm And Windy Conditions Continue Ahead Of Weekend Storm Chances

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 6:51 am

A busy weekend is in store, so here's the latest severe weather details.

Friday will be warm and windy, with evening storm chances going up in the panhandles.

Storms will try to approach western Oklahoma, but should weaken as they move into the main body of the state.

Isolated storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and will pose a low tornado threat.

Friday evening into the night, winds will increase even more.

Look for gusts up to 45 mph in the Oklahoma City metro, with gusts up to 65 mph in northwest Oklahoma.

On Saturday morning, a few isolated showers will be possible.

For Saturday afternoon, the dryline will move into western Oklahoma.

Behind the dryline, the fire danger will be extreme.

Ahead of the dryline, isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

These storms will need to be monitored very closely.

Chances are much higher for storms Saturday evening.

These will be supercells which means large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

I know there is a lot going on across the state for the weekend, so go ahead and make your plans.

Please don't completely unplug.

Stay weather aware and be prepared to act if severe weather moves into your area.

Hail and wind are the primary concerns on Saturday, but the tornado threat increases into the evening as well.

We will be at the station this weekend and trackers will be out.

We will bring the latest updates on-air and online.

The News 9 app is a great resource for the weekend to check radar, get alerts and interact with us.

Heavy rain and storms move to the southeast Sunday morning.